Oklahoma Warriors Update

The Warriors final series meeting against Odessa this season featured two games that could not have been more opposite of one another from start to finish. Here's a recap of each matchup:

Coming into West Texas with a 4-game losing streak, this bout with the 3-4-0-0 Jackalopes was a big one in terms of confidence and morale for Oklahoma. Hoping to have the same offensive output as in the first series meeting between the two, Friday's game was unfortunately nothing of the sort. Odessa had an 8 goal barrage in their opening night at the Ector County Coliseum, while Oklahoma avoided the shutout thanks to a blast off the stick of Landon Fleming. It was a frustrating night for the Warriors, but with Saturday left to go, Oklahoma flipped the page.

For the last time (in the regular season) against the Jackalopes, Oklahoma was hungry for a much needed win, and it showed in just the first few minutes. After going a man-down for 4 minutes early in the first, Oklahoma killed off the double- minor with precision thanks in turn to the efforts of Ethan Gonyeau and Ollie Chessler who mustered several blocked shots each on the PK. Then, just a few moments later, Nate Farrell ripped his first career NAHL goal off a loose puck to give Oklahoma their first lead in 4 games. Isaiah Yates and Travis Bryson picked up assists on the Farrell goal. In the 2nd period, it was another first career NAHL goal, this time for Paul Wiczek, who gathered an Odessa turnover and sent a bullet into the back of the net to make the lead 2-0. The defensive prowess continued the rest of the night, and Sebastian Speck tallied an empty netter to secure the victory, 3-0.

Kyle Jones was simply magnificent in net for Oklahoma, securing a 29 save shutout, the first of his NAHL career. With 2 points in hand, as well as a point in Hoser cup standings, Oklahoma looks to start a win streak at home against the Lonestar Brahmas this week.

Puck drop will be at 7:00 PM, October 18th and 19th, at the Blazers Ice Centre.

