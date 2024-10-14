Netusil's Big Night Leads to Springfield Series Split

October 14, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Minnesota Wilderness News Release







In Friday night's game 1 of their weekend series vs. the Springfield Jr. Blues, the Minnesota Wilderness outshot Springfield 33-31, but was kept off the scoreboard, falling 4-0.

In the Saturday's rematch, that trend appeared to continue over the first 30 minutes of the contest, as the Wilderness again held a shot advantage, and again was being shutout, 2-0.

Then came a 5-minute power play thanks to a cross-checking penalty called on Springfield's Aidan Hickok, and the Wilderness offense got a spark.

Ferry Netusil provided for that spark as he scored three times in that single power play over a 2:56 span in the 2nd period.

Nate Murray assisted on Netusil's first tally with 6:41 left in the frame. Luke Margenau helped set up the tying goal with 4:43 remaining. Netusil then completed the natural hat trick by adding an unassisted goal with 3:45 left to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead.

The Wilderness added two more goals in the final period to post a 5-2 victory. Drew Beasley notched his first career NAHL goal on the power play at the 9:47 mark. Lucas Jendek followed with an unassisted empty-net goal with 1:40 left.

Netusil assisted on Beasley's goal to complete a 4-point night.

Springfield's goals came in the first period from Cruz Martin and in the 2nd period from Luke Sawicky.

The Wilderness (4-6-1) outshot Springfield (6-3-0) 40-22. Nick Erickson earned the victory for the Wilderness, while Frank Murphy took the loss for Springfield.

Minnesota went 4-for-7 on the power play, while keeping the Jr. Blues scoreless on four chances.

This weekend marked the first two games for Minnesota since Colten St. Clair stepped down from his head coaching position to take the same job with the Omaha Landers of the USHL. Saturday's victory marked the first for Evan Alexius since he was appointed interim head coach following St. Clair's departure.

The win also snapped a 3-game losing skid for Minnesota and sends them into a break where they will not play again until Oct. 24. The Wilderness next plays three consecutive games vs. the Chippewa Steel, beginning with a game in Chippewa on the 24th, followed by two more in Cloquet on the 25th and 26th.

Friday: Springfield 4, Wilderness 0

Murphy stood tall for Springfield in the series opener, stopping all 33 Wilderness shots.

Springfield capitalized with single goals in the first two periods-Owen Lowe in the opening frame while Tyler Smith followed with one in the second. Logan Ganz made it 3-0 in the third before Hickok completed the scoring with a late empty netter.

Minnesota outshot Springfield, 33-31. In his first game with the Wilderness, goaltender Valdemar Anderson made 27 saves.

The Wilderness had help with five power play chances, but still could not light the lamp. Springfield went one-for-five with the man-advantage.

