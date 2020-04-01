Non-Profit Spotlight: Relay for Life

Eau Claire Express Non-Profit Fundraising is back again this year in a big way. During the 2020 preseason, the Express will begin spotlighting the non-profit organizations in our community that will be fundraising at the park this summer. You do not have to be a member of these organizations in order to take advantage of their ticket deals and support your neighbors, simply use the organization's unique promo code when purchasing tickets on their fundraising day, and voila, you've supported your friends, neighbors, and community members.

Join Relay For Life to help raise funds for their organization on Thursday, July 23rd at Carson Park.

Ticket Information

There are two unique ticket packages available for this fundraiser.

Ticket Package 1: $12 Grandstand Ticket + Hat

Ticket Package 2: $17 Grandstand Ticket + Sandwich, popcorn and soda/water

Tickets for the game can be purchased at the Eau Claire Express office or website using Promo Code: relayforlife20

For more information contact Sammi Costello at 715-839-7788 or at Sammi@eauclaireexpress.com.

