Growlers, West Michigan Cancer Center and PRAB/Hapman, Bring Back the #SurvivorSelfie Jersey for Second Year.

The Kalamazoo Growlers, the West Michigan Cancer Center & Institute for Blood Disorders and PRAB/Hapman are excited to announce the return of Strike Out Cancer and the #SurvivorSelfie jersey for the 2020 season on Sunday, June 7th at 1:05pm.

The day game will celebrate cancer survivors and raise money for the West Michigan Cancer Center.

The Growlers players will take to the field wearing the #SurvivorSelfie jersey, adorned with the faces of cancer survivors. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the end of the night, with all proceeds going to the West Michigan Cancer Center.

Survivors can submit their selfies on the Kalamazoo Growlers Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. Submissions need to include the #SurvivorSelfie and tag the Growlers and West Michigan Cancer Center in the post. Fans can also upload their picture directly to the Kalamazoo Growlers website by visiting the Kalamazoo Growlers Website.

In attendance will be patients and staff from the WMCC. Bridget VandenBussche, Executive Director at West Michigan Cancer Center said, "We are so pleased to be partnering once again with the Growlers for such an amazing night. We are grateful to have a platform that allows us to recognize and support our incredible survivors. Our patients are like family and it is so nice for our staff to enjoy a night out with these amazing people that we have the privilege to serve each and every day. We hope to see all of our survivors and their families at the ballpark!"

PRAB/Hapman will once again be partnering up with the Growlers and WMCC. A spokesperson for PRAB/Hapman said, "Being invited to be the corporate sponsor for this event is a great honor and we are excited to continue encouraging everyone to support our local cancer treatment centers, to support treatment research, to support all who are currently battling a diagnosis, and to support all those who are touched by the diagnosis of cancer in a loved one. Together, we do not walk this journey alone."

Growlers Managing Member, Brian Colopy stated, "Bringing Strike Out Cancer and the #SurvivorSelfie jersey back to Homer Stryker Field was always on the cards after the success of last summer's event. We're excited to be working with two fantastic organizations and continue to celebrate the courage of cancer survivors."

