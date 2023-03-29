Nominate a Shorebirds Hometown Hero Presented by Pohanka of Salisbury

This season, the Delmarva Shorebirds have teamed up with Pohanka of Salisbury to honor our military each and every night at Perdue Stadium! As part of this commitment, at select games this season, the Shorebirds will recognize a Hometown Hero of the Game presented by Pohanka of Salisbury!

The Hometown Hero of the Game is designed to recognize local military members, active and retired, in our community for their service to our country. If your Hometown Hero is selected, the Hero you nominated will receive their photo on the videoboard during a Shorebirds game and two (2) tickets to the game they were selected for.

To nominate a Hometown Hero, all you have to do is click the button below and follow the instructions on the webpage. If you have any questions, please contact the Shorebirds by email at info@theshorebirds.com.

Please note: Due to the high influx of submissions, the Delmarva Shorebirds and Pohanka of Salisbury can not guarantee that your Hometown Hero will be selected or make it on the videoboard during a Shorebirds game this season.

