2023 Down East Wood Ducks Break Camp Roster Announced

March 29, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Down East Wood Ducks News Release







KINSTON, NC - The Texas Rangers released the Break Camp Roster that will be arriving in Kinston to start the season. The initial 30-man roster includes 16 pitchers (X left handers), 3 catchers, 6 infielders, and 5 outfielders. Four of the Ranger 's top thirty prospects are on the Wood Ducks Roster: #6 Brock Porter (P), #13 Yeison Morrobel (OF), #19 Gleider Figuereo (IF), and #29 Danyer Cueva (IF).

The roster has some familiar faces returning to the Wood Ducks. There are 20 players on the initial roster that have previously played for the Wood Ducks. Pitchers Jose Corniell, Aidan Curry, Josh Gessner, Jackson Leath, Dylan Maclean, DJ McCarty, Damian Mendoza, Ivan Oviedo, and Adrian Rodriguez are all returning. Along with catchers, Tucker Mitchell, Ian Moller, and Konner Piotto, outfielders Jojo Blackmon, Yosy Galan, and Yeison Morrobel. Also returning are infielders Cameron Cauley, Danyer Cueva, Gleider Figuereo, Abimelec Ortiz and Miguel Villarroel. All spent at least part of the 2022 season as a Wood Duck.

This is just the Break Camp Roster and therefore subject to change before Opening Day! The team will depart Arizona this weekend to get settles in Kinston the beginning of next week. The Wood Ducks will start the season at home versus the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on April 6th to kick off a 3-game homestand. Fans can purchase tickets online at woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices (252-686- 5164) or in the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

