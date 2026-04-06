No Sunday Scaries Here for Gift Monday
Published on April 5, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 5, 2026
- Spirit Collects First Win of Season, Jumps Above Playoff Line Ahead of International Break - Washington Spirit
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Courage Draw Portland in Four-Goal Battle - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Bay FC fall 2-0 in Sunday Matinee vs. Washington Spirit - Bay FC
- Spirit Heads West for Bout with Bay FC - Washington Spirit
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team - Washington Spirit
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Other Recent Washington Spirit Stories
- Spirit Collects First Win of Season, Jumps Above Playoff Line Ahead of International Break
- Spirit Heads West for Bout with Bay FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Claudia Martínez Called up to Paraguay Women's National Team
- Washington Spirit Midfielder Leicy Santos Called up to Colombia Women's National Team for World Cup Qualifiers
- Washington Spirit Forward Rosemonde Kouassi Called up to Ivory Coast Women's National Team for 2026 FIFA Series