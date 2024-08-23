No Sink From Grizzlies' Offense In 11-5 Scuttling Of Ports

August 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (23-28, 61-55) forced the Stockton Ports (16-35, 42-73) off the plank 11-5 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies improved to 80-31 all-time versus the Ports with a 19-8 record this year. The 19 victories against Stockton are now tied for the second-most wins against an opponent in Grizzlies' single-season history (19 in 2022 vs. San Jose; 19 in 2021 vs. Visalia). Thanks to Modesto's 7-6 win against San Jose, the Grizzlies now sit six games back of the Giants in the California League North Division second half standings with 15 contests left to play (with six against one another).

The Grizzlies offense scored 11 runs on 11 hits, five walks, one hit by pitch and three Ports' errors. Fresno had four multi-run innings, which included two runs in both the first and seventh frames, three runs in the fifth and four runs in the second. Four Grizzlies batters collected two or more RBI, two or more hits and two or more runs in the offensive salvo. Fresno also yielded six extra-base hits among their 11 total on the night. In his debut, Blake Wright blasted two doubles and a single, recording three RBI. Brad Cumbest also crushed two doubles, driving in two runs and scoring twice. Aidan Longwell finished off the double palooza, by notching Cumbest in the seventh. Caleb Hobson smashed a two-run homer to left-center field, his fourth clout of the 2024 campaign. Hobson ended his evening with three runs, two stolen bases and a walk. He continues to climb the single season stolen base leaderboard (37), now sitting in fifth place all-time. Not to be outdone, Braylen Wimmer swiped two bags, each of which leading to two runs scored on the night. He also walked twice. Tevin Tucker raced home twice after playing hero yesterday and Kelvin Hidalgo picked up his first two Fresno RBI.

Fresno starter Ismael Luciano (3-0) enjoyed the run support, seizing the win after a season-high six innings of work. Luciano was charged for two runs, on two hits and a pair of walks, while striking out five. Yanzel Correa and Jake Madden secured the last three frames. Stockton righty Steven Echavarria (0-5) agonized the setback, allowing six runs over the first two innings. Alejandro Manzano punched out eight, but surrendered five runs in four-plus innings. Brayan Restituyo whiffed three in his five total outs.

The Ports lineup logged five hits with two of them leaving the yard. Darlyn Montero and Dereck Salom each launched the longballs. For the latter in Salom, it was his first wallop this year. Ports centerfielder Rodney Green recorded the other two RBI on the night, plating one in the first and another in the eighth.

The squads continue their six-game series tomorrow night from Chukchansi Park. Fans can grab their tickets for the nine (9) remaining regular season home games now at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Caleb Hobson (2-4, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, 2 SB)

- DH Blake Wright (3-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI)

- LF Brad Cumbest (2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- 1B Darlyn Montero (2-3, HR, RBI, R, BB, SB)

- 3B Dereck Salom (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- CF Rodney Green (0-3, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, August 23, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Stockton Ports at Fresno Grizzlies

Stockton RHP Kyle Robinson (0-0, 0.00) vs. Fresno RHP Bryan Mena (0-2, 5.74)

On That Fres-Note:

The Grizzlies went 7-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

