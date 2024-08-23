Pagliarini's Clutch Knock Gives the Good Guys the Win

August 23, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In a gripping contest at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts secured a 7-6 victory over the San Jose Giants, in another close contest between these two Cal League North division rivals. The game featured dramatic shifts in momentum and standout performances on both sides.

The Nuts displayed a strong offensive effort with LF Ricardo Cova and 2B Charlie Pagliarini leading the charge. Cova (2-for-3, HBP) and Pagliarini (1-2, 2 RBI, 2 BB) were key contributors as the Nuts battled back to regain the lead from San Jose. Pagliarini's 2 RBI single in the 7th inning put the Nuts in front for good.

The Giants' offensive efforts were led by RF Lisbel Diaz and LF Estanlin Cassiani, who each contributed crucial hits and RBIs. Diaz drove in two runs, while Cassiani added a pair of hits and a run scored. Despite leaving 14 runners on base and a challenging 2-for-14 performance with runners in scoring position, the Giants managed to pull ahead in a game marked by tense moments and strategic plays, before the Nuts were able to wrestle away a victory.

On the mound, RHP Gage Boehm emerged as a surprising hero, earning the win (his first professional win) with 1.2 innings of relief work. His performance was critical in stifling the Giants' late-game rally. LHP BrayanPerez closed out the game with his fourth save of the season, sealing the victory for the Nuts. On the losing side, RHP Bryan Palencia took the loss after giving up five runs in just over three innings of work for San Jose.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.