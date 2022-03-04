Nitro Circus Coming to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark July 16

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Nitro Circus Good, Bad & Rad tour presented by A Shoc makes a stop at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City Saturday, July 16 with an action-packed show filled with big-air sports entertainment.

Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9 online at nitrocircus.com for the upcoming outdoor stadium tour across North America.

Action sports heroes, led by NBC "America's Got Talent: Extreme" competitors Ryan "R Willy" Williams and the Contraption Kings plus Aaron "Wheelz" Fotheringham, has wowed crowds across the globe with a mix of tricks, stunts, fun, fails and comedic moments.

For additional information about Nitro Circus and the Good, Bad & Rad tour, please visit okcdodgers.com or nitrocircus.com.

