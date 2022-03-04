MLB Cancels Big League Weekend Spring Training Games at Las Vegas Ballpark

(Las Vegas, NV) - March 4, 2022 - Major League Baseball announced that Big League Weekend Spring Training Games featuring the Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics that was scheduled for Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13 at Las Vegas Ballpark® have been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets to the Spring Training games for Saturday-Sunday, March 12-13 through ticketmaster.com will be refunded to the credit card used to purchase tickets.

NOTE: The refunds through ticketmaster.com can take up to 30 days.

Aviators season and group ticket buyers will be contacted directly by the ticket office with various options for Big League Weekend tickets that were purchased.

"We hate to see the news that these Major League Baseball Spring Training games are canceled at Las Vegas Ballpark featuring our Aviators major league affiliate, Oakland Athletics vs. Cleveland Guardians," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We are looking forward to the beginning of the Minor League Baseball season with the Aviators home opener vs. Reno on Tuesday, April 5."

Despite the impact of the work stoppage on Major League Baseball's season, Minor League Baseball has a full season ahead, unaffected by the ongoing situation.

The Aviators will open the 150-game schedule with the 2022 home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Aviators single-game tickets are on sale now through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office. The box office hours (off season) are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; closed on Saturday and Sunday.

