Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale this Monday & RGCU Field Becomes Cashless Facility

Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale this Monday & RGCU Field Becomes Cashless Facility

Clear Bag Policy Revision Among Other Fan Experience Improvements

Individual game tickets to all 75 Albuquerque Isotopes home games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field will go on sale this Monday at 10:00 am.

Fans may visit abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday-Friday from 10:00 am-5:00 pm or Saturday 10:00 am-4:00 pm. The Isotopes Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 pm against Tacoma. Click here for the complete schedule.

The promotional calendar is filled with fan favorites: six Mariachis games, 15 firework shows, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night and 21 giveaway nights. Click here for the full day-by-day promotional calendar.

FAN EXPERIENCE

Continuing with the improvements first introduced in 2021, RGCU Field will be adding some additional features to further augment the fans' experience including a revision to its clear bag policy. Click here to view the "Know Before You Go" webpage.

A list of Frequently Asked Questions pertaining to the conversion to a cashless venue is listed below.

IMPROVED CLEAR BAG POLICY

Last season, the Clear Bag Policy was introduced at the facility. To make things easier and more efficient for people to enter the facility this year, the size restrictions on the clear bags have been eliminated -- therefore, any size clear bag will be allowed.

"Fans are encouraged to leave all bags at home to speed up the entry process into the stadium," said Traub. "However, we certainly understand peoples' needs for having to carry in personal belongings and we're pleased that the improved policy provides for greater flexibility."

If a fan chooses to bring in a bag, the following rules apply:

- All bags are subject to search

- Each fan may carry one bag of any size that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC, or a clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

- Bags within bags will not be permitted -- all items must be clearly visible within one acceptable/approved clear bag.

- For guests with medical or childcare needs such as diapers, wipes, formula, bottles, breast pumps, insulin, or medications those items may be brought in a separate non-clear medical or diaper bag, and those bags are subject to search upon entry into the stadium. Only childcare or medical items may be carried inside of these bags, all other personal items must be carried in an approved clear bag.

- Any bags not meeting these requirements will not be allowed inside the ballpark. If a bag is turned away at the gate due to not following the clear bag policy, it will need to be returned to the fan's vehicle. The Isotopes do not provide storage for bags.

- Blankets and jackets must be carried in separately and are subject to search.

CASHLESS FACILITY

The stadium is now a completely cashless facility. Customers can use cashless methods of payments - meaning credit/debit cards and phones - for all transactions at all events held at the venue. Included in these transactions is cashless parking at the UNM and CNM parking lots, as previously introduced by the respective schools.

Additionally, "Baseball Bucks" will be still accepted during Isotopes games for tickets, concessions, merchandise and Fun Zone attractions.

"We've observed facilities all around the country convert to totally cashless over the past couple of years," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "These venues have enjoyed a safer and healthier environment for the fans and staff by switching to cash-free during the pandemic. It also provides for a much faster transaction time for the fans, so people can get back to enjoying the games."

CASHLESS VENUE FAQs

The FAQs below address most of the questions that people have regarding the transition to cashless.

Q: Why is the stadium now cashless?

A: We want fans' transactions to be faster, more convenient, more secure - and healthier! The conversion to cashless will make lines faster and will free up more of our staff to help in other places. Fans often lose a wallet or purse with lots of cash. Using debit/credit cards and even being able to pay with phones provides for all of these benefits.

Q: What's behind the decision to be cashless?

A: We began the transition to touchless payments throughout much of the 2021 season as one of our COVID-Safe Practices. We saw lots of other ballparks and venues doing it well and bringing the speed, convenience and security to their fanbase. During last season we observed a vast majority of fans used the cashless option. Cashless payments were predominantly used in locations that also accepted cash.

Q: Is the whole ballpark cashless?

A: Yes, all areas of the ballpark will be cashless including concessions, Box Office, Pro Shop and Fun Zone. UNM and CNM previously introduced cashless parking last year, and those services will be continued this season.

Q: Does this apply to all events at the stadium?

A: Yes, all events at the ballpark will be cashless.

Q: I don't have a debit card. I've used only cash for years. I guess I can't go to the ballpark.

A: Of course, you can! You can purchase Baseball Bucks that can be used during Isotopes games for tickets, concessions, merchandise and even Fun Zone attractions!

Q: I usually give my kids cash to get their own food, hang in the Fun Zone or get something in the Pro Shop. What will I need to do now?

A: You, or your kids, can purchase Baseball Bucks during Isotopes games.

Q: Will you still accept Baseball Bucks during Isotopes games?

A: Yes! Baseball Bucks remain as popular today as they've been since our inaugural 2003 season. They still come in $2 denominations, and change is not given.

Q: Are Baseball Bucks accepted for other events besides Isotopes games?

A: No, Baseball Bucks may only be used during Isotopes games.

