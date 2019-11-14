Nitro Circus' Action-Packed "You Got This" Tour Headed to Southwest University Park

EL PASO - Leg Up Entertainment announced today that Nitro Circus' "You Got This" tour will bring their action-packed stunts to Southwest University Park on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Gates open at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. at the Southwest University Park Box Office or online at southwestuniversitypark.com.

The all-ages show features Nitro's thrill-loving daredevils brave the world's largest jumps - including the world-renowned Giganta ramp, one of the largest action sports ramps in the world -- as they launch close to five stories into the air. Witness the craziest stunts imaginable on contraptions you never imagine could fly! With no roof there are no limits.

These real-life action heroes are sure to inspire fans of all ages as they push the limits with record-breaking attempts every night. This is the show of the year you cannot miss!

Nitro Circus is also offering Mic'd Up Live, the brand-new Nitro Circus VIP experience! Mic'd Up Live offers fans under the helmet access to the biggest show in action sports, getting you closer to the excitement than ever before.

Guests will hear from some of Nitro's athletes as they talk to the VIP crowd while flying through the air and from the top of the ramps. Watch the athletes as they prepare for the show, gain early entry, be one of the first be seated and get crowd-free access inside the venue before general doors open. Mic'd Up Live is the only way to truly immerse in the high-adrenaline world of Nitro Circus.

El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC Season Seat Members will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 15. Season Seat Holders will be instructed via email how they can purchase their tickets.

For more Nitro Circus news, including tour updates, exclusive behind-the-scenes content and more, go to http://www.nitrocircus.com and follow Nitro Circus on Instagram and Facebook. Patrons can also contact the Southwest University Park Box Office at (915) 533-BASE for ticket information.

WHO: Leg Up Entertainment & Southwest University Park

WHAT: Nitro Circus' "You Got This" Tour

WHEN: April 25, 2020 | VIP Gates: 5 p.m. | General Public Gates: 6 p.m. | Nitro Circus' "You Got This" Tour: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Southwest University Park

INFORMATION: Pre-sale tickets go on sale to El Paso Chihuahuas and El Paso Locomotive FC Season Seat Members on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets for the general public will go on sale on Friday, December 6 at 10 a.m. MT.

