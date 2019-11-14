Grizzlies Announce New Lowriders Logo as Part of Minor League Baseball's Copa Unveiling Day
November 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release
Today, Minor League Baseball teams across the country announced their Copa de La Diversion identities. Follow the hashtag #MiLBesDivertido on social media to see some of the fun!
We're excited to reveal that the Grizzlies will return as the Lowriders return in 2020! The Grizzlies will join in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion for four games, July 16-19, at Chukchansi Park!
The 2020 logo features 2019 Lowrider Weekend People's Choice Award winning car, Tequila Sunrise, owned by John Munoz of Antioch!
New Fresno Lowriders logo
