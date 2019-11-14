Las Vegas Aviators Announce National Anthem Tryouts for 2020 Season

WHAT: Get your vocals ready. Las Vegas Aviators® have announced National Anthem tryouts and final auditions for the 2020 season at Las Vegas Ballpark®!

All individual and ensembles are encouraged to send a YouTube link/audio file with an A Cappella rendition of the Star-Spanlged Banner to anthem@lvballpark.com by noon on Nov. 25.

The Las Vegas Aviators Game Entertainment Department will review the submissions and reach out to performers via email to schedule final auditions for Tuesday, December 3 between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Wednesday, December 4 between 12 noon - 3 p.m.

Those who have performed the Star-Spangled Banner in previous years at a 51s/ Aviators game will still be required to send in a submission. No age requirement.

The final auditions are open for public viewing. There is no cost to participate. Visit www.lvballpark.com for details.

WHEN: Online submissions accepted through noon on Nov. 25

Final Auditions: Tuesday, December 3 between 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Wednesday, December 4 between 12 noon - 3 p.m

WHERE: Las Vegas Ballpark

Main Entrance

1650 S. Pavilion Center Dr.

