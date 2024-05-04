Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Short in Shuckers' Loss to Smokies

May 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Mike Boeve at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz) Biloxi Shuckers' Mike Boeve at bat(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Sierra Gatz)

KODAK, TN - Behind Mike Boeve's two-out, two-strike home run in the ninth inning, the Biloxi Shuckers (13-13) trimmed a five-run defect to three, but the Tennessee Smokies (14-11) held on for an 8-6 win at Smokies Stadium on Saturday night. The home run was Boeve's first at the Double-A level and extended his hit streak to seven straight games.

The Smokies struck first with an RBI single from Haydn McGeary in the second followed by a three-run home run from Jordan Nwogu, his first of the year, giving Tennessee a 4-0 lead. In the third, Biloxi fought back with two runs off a Lamar Sparks double and an RBI groundout from Mike Boeve, making it 4-2.

Tennessee got both runs back in the bottom of the inning with a wild pitch and an RBI single from Moises Ballesteros, making it 6-2.

From there, the Shuckers' bullpen held the line. Russell Smith continued his dominant form with 2.1 shutout innings and four strikeouts. Over his last 20 Double-A appearances dating back to July 7, 2023, Smith has a 1.45 ERA with 45 strikeouts and eight walks in 31.0 innings. Behind Smith's performance, Biloxi clawed back with a run in the seventh off a 111 MPH RBI single from Andy Yerzy to the wall, scoring Ethan Murray from first, making it 6-3.

In the eighth, a single from Luis Verdugo and a throwing error on the play scored two for the Smokies, making it 8-3. With two outs in the ninth, Lamar Sparks and Jose Acosta both singled to keep the game alive. Boeve then launched a 412-foot three-run shot to cap off a four-RBI performance, but Blake Weiman earned his first save of the year by inducing a flyout to right against the next batter. Connor Noland (2-1) earned the win after six innings of work while Adam Seminaris (0-1) took the loss for Biloxi.

Alongside Boeve's four RBI night, the Shuckers offense saw a three-hit performance from Lamar Sparks and two hits each from Zavier Warren and Andy Yerzy. The three-hit night for Sparks was his first multi-hit performance of the season.

The Shuckers 12-game road trip wraps up on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. first pitch against the Smokies. Brewers top-ranked pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski (0-0, 3.44) starts for Biloxi in his first start since being named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week. The Smokies have yet to announce a starter. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 12:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2024 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com , the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.nal events.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.