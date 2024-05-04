Biscuits Sweep Saturday Doubleheader, Capped by Baker's Heroic Walk-off

May 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (14-12) swept a doubleheader against the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-18) with a dramatic walk-off to close out Saturday night in front of 5,225 fans at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits can take the series with a win in tomorrow afternoon's finale.

Game One

In the completion of Friday night's suspended game, the game was picked up with the Biscuits ahead 1-0 in the second inning.

With two outs in the third, Matthew Dyer doubled into left center to score a run, and Dru Baker singled in two runs to extend the Biscuits lead to 4-0.

Neither team scored the rest of the way.

Patrick Wicklander went a season-high 3 â  innings of shutout relief for his second win of the season. Alfredo Zarraga went 2 â  scoreless to pick up his second save in the 4-0 win.

Game Two

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Baker immediately sprinted to first base on a chopper to the left side. His elite speed and hustle beat the throw to first and scored the winning run for the Biscuits second walk-off win, 5-4.

Logan Workman posted the longest start of the season by a Biscuit with six innings of two-run ball. He allowed two hits and two walks and struck out six.

The Biscuits fell behind 2-0 on a homer in the fourth. Ricardo Genoves launched a solo shot to left field in the fifth and cut the lead in half.

In the sixth, the Biscuits rallied for three runs on four hits to take a 4-2 lead. Tanner Murray punched a double up the middle to tie the game, and Bob Seymour singled to left center to score two runs and give the Biscuits their first lead.

Chattanooga fought back for two runs in the seventh to tie the game. Genoves singled to start the ninth and was on second base when Baker came up. Genoves keep running on the play and crossed the plate just as Baker was called safe at first base. Montgomery won it 5-4 to sweep the doubleheader and take the series lead.

The series finale is Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Adam Leverett will make the start for Montgomery while Sam Benschoter will start for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 4, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.