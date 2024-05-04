Barons Win 4-3 on Back-to-Back Walk-Offs

May 4, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Duke Ellis scored on a sacrifice in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Birmingham Barons a 4-3 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It is the Barons' second walk-off win in a row.

In the ninth, Ellis got the single to start the inning and stole second base on the first pitch. The next batter, Terrell Tatum, had an infield single to put the runners on the corner. With two strikes, Brooks Baldwin hit a fly ball down left field, Ellis tags up and makes a head-first slide into home for the winning run.

Starting pitcher Ky Bush worked six innings, giving up six hits, three runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. The bullpen did another amazing job holding the Trash Pandas off the scoreboard. Josimar Cousin, Gil Luna, and Caleb Freeman gave up only three hits and four walks with four strikeouts in the win. Freeman (1-0) pitched the ninth to get the win.

The Barons (19-7) scored first in the game in the bottom of the first inning on a Michael Turner single, scoring Tatum. The Barons took an early 1-0 lead. Rocket City tied the score when Kyren Paris singled home Eric Wagaman.

Rocket City (13-13) scored in the top of the third inning on a Tucker Frint single, scoring Nelson Rada. Wagaman single-scored Flint, and the Trash Pandas took a 3-1 lead. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Turner doubled to score Tatum, and an Alsander Womack single scored Turner. With the two runs, the Barons tied the score at 3-3.

With the win, the Barons have won four out of five in the series with the Trash Pandas and are on a four-game winning streak.

