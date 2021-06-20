Nine-Run Fifth Inning Lifts Ducks to Series Win

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers 18-13 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Barnstormers struck for three runs in the first inning off Ducks starter Mike Bolsinger on an RBI single by Alejandro de Aza and a two-run double by Blake Allemand. Daniel Fields answered in the bottom of the second with a two-out, two-run home run to right-center off Barnstormers starter Dominic DiSabatino, closing the gap to 3-2.

It stayed that way until the fifth when the Ducks sent 15 men to the plate and erupted for nine runs to take a 11-3 lead. RBI singles by Jesse Berardi and Ryan Jackson, along with a two-run single by L.J. Mazzilli, highlighted the inning. Three more runs scored for the Ducks in the sixth to make it a 14-3 game.

Home runs from Anderson De La Rosa and Cleuluis Rondon in the seventh and a sac fly from Kelly Dugan in the seventh trimmed Long Island lead to 14-6. However, Mazzilli's grand slam to left in the eighth put the Ducks ahead by 12 at 18-6. Lancaster rallied for seven runs in the ninth but still came up five runs short.

Bolsinger did not factor into the decision but lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out three. Francisco Gracesqui (1-0) picked up the win after one and one-third scoreless innings of relief. DiSabatino (1-3) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on eight hits over four innings with three strikeouts.

Mazzilli led the Flock offensively with three hits, six RBIs and two runs scored. Fields added two hits, three RBIs, four runs and two walks, while Berardi totaled two hits, three RBIs and two runs.

Following a day off, the Ducks will continue their homestand on Tuesday night with the opener of a three-game series and first-ever meeting with the Gastonia Honey Hunters.

