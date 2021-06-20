Southern Maryland Outdistances Rockers in Slugfest

HIGH POINT, N.C. - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs exploded for nine runs in the seventh inning and went on to post a 15-12 win over High Point on Sunday evening in front of a crowd of 2,010 at Truist Point.

The Rockers built a 10-5 lead going into the seventh inning. That's when High Point went with reliever Joe Johnson after starter Craig Stem had tossed six innings and allowed five runs on seven hits. High Point's offense had outpaced the Blue Crabs to that point, using a two-run homer from Jared Mitchell in the second inning, a solo homer from Stephen Cardullo in the sixth and a four-run fifth inning that featured doubles from Cardullo, Jerry Downs and Cesar Trejo.

The Blue Crabs were down by five runs entering the seventh inning before tagging three Rockers' pitchers for nine runs on four hits. High Point walked five during the inning and Southern Maryland's Kent Blackstone delivered the big blow with a two-out grand slam to put SoMD up 14-10.

Southern Maryland touched Rockers' starter Craig Stem for two runs in the first on an RBI ground rule double by Kent Blackstone and an RBI single by Dario Pizzano. The Blue Crabs took a 3-0 lead in the second when Alex Crosby singled, Joe DeLuca doubled and Will Decker plated Crosby with an infield ground out.

Starting with Decker's second inning ground out, Stem retired the next 11 hitters before Matt Hibbert hit a ground rule double with two outs in the fifth.

Jared Mitchell continued his week-long hot streak. After Jerry Downs opened the bottom of the second by being hit by a pitch, Mitchell hammered a long home run to right field to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Rockers tied the game in the fourth when Mitchell was walked to start the frame. Edwin Arroyo singled up the middle before Stuart Levy delivered a ground rule double to right center that plated Michell to knot the game at 3-3.

High Point broke the game open with four runs in the fifth. Stephen Cardullo and Jerry Downs hit back-to-back doubles to score one run before Cesar Trejo delivered another run-scoring double. Trejo would score the final run of the inning on a wild pitch from Blue Crabs reliever Dalton Geekie.

Southern Maryland scored twice in the sixth inning, cobbling together a hit, a walk, a hit by pitch, a wild pitch and a High Point fielding error to pull within two at 7-5.

That led to the Blue Crabs' nine-run seventh inning, the most runs High Point has allowed in a single inning this season.

Southern Maryland added a run on a solo homer by Zach Collier in the eighth for a 15-10 advantage.

High Point rallied in the ninth when Michael Russell and James McOwen hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. But Blue Crab reliever Mat Latos retired the next three hitters to secure the win.

After an off-day on Monday, the Rockers will be on the road for a six-game road trip to Charleston, West Virginia and Lexington, Kentucky. The Rockers will return home on Tuesday, June 29 for a 7:05 p.m. start against the York Revolution.

NOTES

The Philadelphia Phillies purchased the contract of the Rockers' catcher Logan Moore. Moore will report to the Phillies' AAA affiliate at Lehigh Valley, Pa.

For the week, Rockers' OF Jared Mitchell went eight for 23 (.348) with nine runs scored, eight RBI and six home runs

Stephen Cardullo's sixth inning home run was the 24th of his career, leaving him three shy of the Rockers' career record of 27.

