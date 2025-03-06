Nine Former Shuckers Selected for Brewers 2025 Spring Breakout Roster

March 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball announced today on MLB Network the Milwaukee Brewers roster for the 2nd annual Spring Breakout, with 10 former Biloxi Shuckers named to the roster. The Brewers' top prospects will compete on Sunday, March 16 at 6:40 p.m. CT against the top prospects from the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field of Phoenix, the Spring Training home of the Milwaukee Brewers. The teams will play an exhibition game after the regularly scheduled Brewers-Guardians Spring Training game.

The 10 former Shuckers include Will Childers ('24), Blake Holub ('24), Ryan Middendorf ('22-'23), Darrien Miller ('24), Jacob Misiorowski ('23-'24), Dylan O'Rae ('24), Cooper Pratt ('24), Brett Wichrowski ('24), Brock Wilken ('23-'24) and Craig Yoho ('24).

Nine of the 10 players appeared in at least one game with the Shuckers in 2024, including Southern League All-Star Blake Holub, who held a 0.34 ERA with eight saves across 26.1 innings. The roster also includes Craig Yoho, the Milwaukee Brewers Co-Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2024. Cooper Pratt, a Mississippi native, was named a Brewers Minor League Co-Player of the Year and was awarded a Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove© Award in 2024. Other top prospects include the Brewers' top pitching prospect, Jacob Misiorowski and Brett Wichrowski, a top-15 prospect by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline.

For more information regarding the schedule, rosters, lineups and where to watch, click HERE.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

