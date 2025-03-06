Nine Former Blue Wahoos to Appear in 2025 Miami Marlins Spring Breakout Game

PENSACOLA, FL - Major League Baseball announced on Thursday the rosters for the second annual "Spring Breakout" Prospect Games that will be part of Major League Spring Training and broadcast live on MLB.tv, MLB.com, MLB Network, and the MLB app from March 13-16.

The Miami Marlins prospect team will play the St. Louis Cardinals prospect team at 12:10 ET on Friday, March 14 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida. Nine players who have played for the Double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos are slated to appear, including seven players who appeared with the club in 2024.

Blue Wahoos on Miami Marlins Spring Breakout Roster:

Pitchers (2): LHP Dax Fulton (2022-23), LHP Robby Snelling (2024)

Catchers (1): C Joe Mack (2024)

Infielders (1): IF Jared Serna

Outfielders (3): OF Kemp Alderman (2024), OF Victor Mesa Jr. (2023), OF Andrew Pintar (2024)

Infielder/Outfielders (2): Graham Pauley (2024), Javier Sanoja (2024)

Now in its second year, MLB Spring Breakout debuted in 2024 as a new way to showcase baseball's best young talent during Spring Training. Sixteen games with teams from all 30 organizations will be held across the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. 11 former Blue Wahoos appeared for the Marlins in last year's game, including two (OF Griffin Conine and RHP Anthony Maldonado) who went on to make their MLB debuts in Miami during the regular season.

Spring Breakout rosters are built around MLB Pipeline's Top 30 Prospect lists for each club. This setup means players who still have their rookie status for the 2025 season -- primarily players from the Top 30 lists -- were eligible to be selected for their team's Spring Breakout roster.

To purchase tickets or learn more about the Spring Breakout games, visit MLB.com/SpringBreakout.

The Blue Wahoos begin their Southern League season at home on Friday, April 4 against the Biloxi Shuckers. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to provide memorable experiences, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

