Clingstones Announce Public Address Announcer Tryouts on March 16

March 6, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones announced today that the club will host closed tryouts to select their first-ever Public Address Announcer. The tryouts will take place on March 16 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field on the campus of Columbus State University.

Interested individuals can be considered for the position by sending their name, contact information, and either a resume or brief example of past work to Amy Cecil, Marketing Manager, at [email protected].

Finalists for the tryouts will be notified by March 13. The selected announcer will serve as the 'Voice of Synovus Park' for the Clingstones' 69 home games in their inaugural season, beginning with Opening Night on April 15 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Double-A, Miami Marlins).

The Columbus Clingstones are the new Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The team's inaugural season at Synovus Park in Columbus begins with Opening Day on Tuesday, April 15 vs. Pensacola. For team information, merchandise, and more, visit *Clingstones.com*. Follow the Clingstones on Facebook, X, and Instagram at GoClingstones.

