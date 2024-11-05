Nika Mühl Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL
November 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm News Release
SEATTLE - Seattle Storm point guard, Nika Mühl, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in her left knee during a game on October 3 while playing for Turkish basketball club, Besiktas. She underwent successful surgery on Friday, November 1 to repair the ligament and meniscus and is taking steps towards a healthy recovery. Mühl is expected to miss the start of the 2025 WNBA season, updates on her progress and return to play will be made public when available.
Check out the Seattle Storm Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from November 5, 2024
- Nika Mühl Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL - Seattle Storm
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Seattle Storm Stories
- Nika Mühl Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL
- Storm off the Court: Sami Whitcomb Is Heading Home to Australia
- Storm off the Court: Nneka Ogwumike Is Staying Busy in the Offseason
- Storm Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Franchise's Third 25-Win Season
- Storm off the Court: Joyner Holmes on Her Offseason Goals in Athens