Nika Mühl Undergoes Successful Surgery to Repair Torn ACL

November 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - Seattle Storm point guard, Nika Mühl, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in her left knee during a game on October 3 while playing for Turkish basketball club, Besiktas. She underwent successful surgery on Friday, November 1 to repair the ligament and meniscus and is taking steps towards a healthy recovery. Mühl is expected to miss the start of the 2025 WNBA season, updates on her progress and return to play will be made public when available.

