Nigerian Youth International Opeyemi Ajakaye Joins Carolina Ascent FC on Loan from Kansas City Current

November 15, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Carolina Ascent FC today announced Opeyemi Ajakaye will join the club on loan from Kansas City Current for the remainder of the 2024 fall schedule. The 18-year-old striker and Nigerian Youth International recently concluded the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup with the Falconets in Venezuela.

"We are really excited to bring Opeyemi on board," explained Head Coach, Philip Poole. "We have been pretty active in recruiting young, high potential players and she fits that mold. I know, once she adjusts, she will be an impact player for us. She is such a kind and wonderful person, and we are looking forward to the future."

Ajakaye recorded a stand-out performance with Nigeria at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. She scored the opening goal of the third-place match, and buried the winning penalty kick to bring home the country's first-ever bronze medal.

Before coming to the states, Ajakaye also spent stints with club teams Madrid CFF, a Spanish women's soccer club that currently plays in Liga F, and FC Robo Queens, member of the Nigerian Women's Football League.

"I am very happy to be part of this amazing team, and I know Carolina Ascent FC is going to help me become what I want to be in life, to help my performance and grow my career," shared Ajakaye. "I am looking forward to becoming a champion in the league and helping the team carry a trophy. I pray I have the chance to play and showcase myself to the world."

