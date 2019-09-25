Nigel Slade Turns Pro with the Marksmen

September 25, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Nigel Slade for the '19-'20 season!

Slade is a left-handed center who played the last four years at Manhattanville College!

The 6'0'', 185lb center plays a two-way game and is not afraid to get in the trenches.

Hockey runs in Slade's family as his cousin is NHL great, Brian Bellows who spent most of his career with the Minnesota North Stars.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Nigel!

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization, with Opening Night on October 19!

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Community Relations Director and Broadcaster Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

