Nick Hagglund WINS 2025 Comeback Player of the Year! FIRST in Club History!

Published on October 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund has been named the 2025 MLS Comeback Player of the Year, Major League Soccer announced today. The award marks Hagglund's first major individual MLS honor and FC Cincinnati's first player in club history to win the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Hagglund, the Cincinnati native and the only player to have spent all seven MLS seasons with the Orange and Blue, received the honor by earning nearly 35 percent of the vote among all nominated players for the award.







