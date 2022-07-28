Nicholas Latinovich Marks First New Signing for 2022-23 Season

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that goalie Nicholas Latinovich has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Latinovich, 25, played his collegiate hockey between NCAA-D1 Clarkson Univeristy and NCAA-D3 Salve Regina University. His college performance speaks for itself as he averaged a .922 save percentage and 3.00 goals against average between Clarkson and Salve Regina.

Latinovich marks the first new signing for the Havoc's upcoming 2022-23 season.

