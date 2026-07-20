Havoc Announce Alger's Return

Published on July 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are excited to announce the first signing of the 2026-27 season, right-winger, Austin Alger.

After a renowned second season with The Havoc (2x Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week, 2 hat tricks, All SPHL Second Team), Austin Alger re-signs for a third run in Huntsville.

So far in his time in HSV, the Michigan native has played in 96 regular season games tallying an equal 53 goals and 53 assists.

"Austin is the kind of player every team wants in its lineup," said Head Coach Stu Stefan. "He's dangerous every time he touches the puck and he's got a knack for finding the back of the net. He drives our offense, competes every shift, and we're fired up to have him back."

With a proven scoring ability and drive, Alger is expected to play a major role again as the Havoc prepare to chase an even stronger season.







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