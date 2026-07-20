Roanoke Signs Rookie Brockman for the 2026-2027 Season

Published on July 20, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Monday that forward Jacob Brockman has signed a contract for the 2026-2027 season.

The El Segundo, California played four years of collegiate hockey at Aurora University (NCAA- DIII). The 25-year-old tallied 29 goals, 45 assists and 64 penalty minutes throughout his four years. Brockman was also named to the NCHA All-Academic Team for the 2025-2026 season.

Prior to his collegiate career Brockman spent one season in the NAHL with the Maryland Black Bears, notching 12 goals, 19 assists and a plus-7 rating.

Roanoke opens the 2026-2027 season on Friday, October 16, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. The Dawgs' opponent will be announced at a later date. Season tickets, ticket packages and group tickets are on sale now through the Rail Yard Dawgs front office. Single-game tickets and parking will go on sale Wednesday, September 16, through the Berglund Center box office and online.







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