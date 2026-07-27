Havoc Sign Goukler Ahead of 2026-27 Season

Published on July 27, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announce the signing of defenseman, Davis Goukler.

Goukler, 25, joins the Havoc after a collegiate career and a 3-game stint with the Macon Mayhem.

The Cumming, GA native spent his first 3 collegiate seasons at University of Alaska-Anchorage appearing in 63 games. Following his time in Alaska, the defenseman closed out hsi career at Utica and NCAA III program where he played in 27 games and tallied 10 points (9 assists, 1 goal).

Post-college, Goukler was signed last season to a PTO in Macon where he made his professional debut.

We are excited to have Davis in Huntsville and can't wait to see his impact on the ice.







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