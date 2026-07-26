Back for More: Gio Procopio Returns to Huntsville

Published on July 25, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, ALA. - The Huntsville Havoc have re-signed forward Gio Procopio for the 2026-27 season, bringing him back for his third year with the organization.

Procopio has been a consistent contributor since joining the Havoc ahead of the 2024-25 season. He recorded 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 52 games during his first season in Huntsville before following it up with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 58 games last season.

In addition to his offensive production, Procopio has established himself as one of the Havoc's most physical players, totaling 179 penalty minutes over his first two seasons with the team.

The 2025-26 season also saw Procopio take on a larger leadership role after being named an alternate captain. With the retirement of his brother, former Havoc captain Dom Procopio, Gio is now one of the team's returning veteran leaders entering the 2026-27 campaign.

"We're excited to have Gio back for another season," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "He's continued to develop into an important part of our group over the past two years. He brings a physical presence, contributes offensively, and has grown into a strong leader for our team."

The 27-year-old returns to a Huntsville roster that will once again count on his combination of secondary scoring, physical play, and leadership as the Havoc prepare for the upcoming SPHL season.







SPHL Stories from July 25, 2026

Back for More: Gio Procopio Returns to Huntsville - Huntsville Havoc

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