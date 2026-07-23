Running It Back: Connor Fries Returns to Huntsville
Published on July 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)
Huntsville Havoc News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are thrilled to announce the re-signing of forward, Connor Fries.
Fries, 31, signs on for a third season in Huntsville. Posting 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in his first season with the Havoc and following it with a 28-point season (12 goals, 16 assists) the Centerville, MA native proves consistency on the ice that is vital to the Havoc's success.
In addition to his offensive efforts, the aggressive forward also managed to tally up 117 penalty minutes just last season.
"Connor is a true pro and someone our group leans on," said Head Coach Stu. "He can play in any situation, brings a hard-nosed game every night, and leads by example. He's the type of player who's willing to do the little things that helps the team win."
SPHL Stories from July 23, 2026
- Running It Back: Connor Fries Returns to Huntsville - Huntsville Havoc
- Ice Flyers Re-Sign Andrew Poulias - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Parker Allison Returns for Year Three in Macon - Macon Mayhem
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville Havoc Stories
- Running It Back: Connor Fries Returns to Huntsville
- Havoc Announce Alger's Return
- Havoc Announce Full Home Schedule for the 2026-27 Season
- End of an Era: Huntsville Havoc Captain Dom Procopio Retires After Five Memorable Seasons
- Havoc Announce 2026 Protected List