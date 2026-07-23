Running It Back: Connor Fries Returns to Huntsville

Published on July 23, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are thrilled to announce the re-signing of forward, Connor Fries.

Fries, 31, signs on for a third season in Huntsville. Posting 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in his first season with the Havoc and following it with a 28-point season (12 goals, 16 assists) the Centerville, MA native proves consistency on the ice that is vital to the Havoc's success.

In addition to his offensive efforts, the aggressive forward also managed to tally up 117 penalty minutes just last season.

"Connor is a true pro and someone our group leans on," said Head Coach Stu. "He can play in any situation, brings a hard-nosed game every night, and leads by example. He's the type of player who's willing to do the little things that helps the team win."







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