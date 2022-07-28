2022-23 Theme Nights Revealed

Pensacola, Fla. - With the upcoming season now less than three months away, the Pensacola Ice Flyers are happy to announce the theme night schedule for the 2022-23 season. Fans that attend games at the Pensacola Bay Center will be treated to numerous theme nights, giveaways, and community focused games throughout the 28-game home schedule in the team's 14th season. This lineup offers fans plenty of family-friendly fun and entertaining experiences.

It all begins at home on October 20 with a rare Thursday night season-opener, against the Huntsville Havoc. In addition to the many games and activities fans have known to expect on opening night, the game is also the first birthday for Ranger, the Ice Flyers wonderful service-dog-in-training. Ranger's team from Canine Companions will be on hand to ensure a special birthday celebration.

The Ice Flyers will then bring back Pink In The Rink Night on October 22. This night will raise funds for breast cancer research and create awareness of local programs. The team will wear special-edition pink jerseys to be auctioned during and following the game. Replica jerseys will be available for purchase at both merchandise stands on either side of the Bay Center concourse and online on the team's new online store at shop.iceflyers.com.

Right before Halloween, the Ice Flyers will host a Capes and Crowns night with the best-dressed young fans taking to the ice during the intermission for a costume parade.

Two nights will be all about the dogs with Small Dog Race Night on November 12 and Wiener Dog Race night on January 14 with prizes and fun for the pups who race on the ice as fans cheer them on while also supporting the Pensacola Humane Society.

The Ice Flyers are bringing back Star Wars Night on November 19, Peanuts night on December 16, and a Mardi Gras night on January 28. All of which will feature game-worn specialty jerseys that can be purchased through auctions or replica jerseys that can be purchased at merchandise stands and online.

To honor the rich military history of the area, the team will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Night on November 11 and three Military Appreciation Nights on December 30, January 21 and March 25. Local businesses can sponsor tickets for military members to receive complimentary tickets to attend these games in addition to other benefits the sponsoring businesses will receive by contacting the Ice Flyers front office.

In the heart of the holiday season, the team will bring back their annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday November 23, a pre-Christmas Eve game on December 23 and a first-ever Monday game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor the leader's legacy.

Giveaway nights will occur with a Youth Jersey Night on January 6 when the first 1,000 children through the gates will receive a free Ice Flyers jersey, along with a Bobblehead Night on January 27 featuring the Ice Flyers mascot, Maverick. The highly popular $5 Weekend this upcoming season is February 10 and 11 with all available seats $5 except for glass section seats.

The Ice Flyers Community Initiative Night will once again benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. The first two years benefitted Autism Pensacola and in the first three years, the Ice Flyers have raised over $64,000 for the two local charities.

Two new themes added to the lineup will occur in March with a Rebrand Night where the team will transform into an undisclosed one-time nickname on March 11. Dino Race Night follows on March 24 where fans who purchase a T-Rex dinosaur costume can take to the ice for a footrace during the intermission to see who is the fastest dino in town.

For more information about the upcoming season, including season tickets for the Ice Flyers which are offered in various packages and prices to suit all fans, visit www.iceflyers.com or download the Ice Flyers official mobile app.

