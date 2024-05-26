Newcomers Ana Tejada and Macey Fraser Make NWSL Debuts in 1-0 Loss to Kansas City Current

May 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







SANDY, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-9-1, 4pts, 14th in NWSL) fell 1-0 to Kansas City Current (7-0-4, 25pts, 2nd in NWSL) in the first ever meeting between the two clubs.

After a rainy start that delayed the original kickoff time, Kansas City Current visited America First Field for the first time. The 2024 NWSL campaign is the first time the two expansion franchises have co-existed as the first iteration of the Utah Royals relocated to Kansas City in 2020.

Upon the opening whistle the hosts trotted out a new formation debuting a 3-5-2 formation treating the two outside midfielders as fluid positions giving them the ability to drop back and make the back line five personnel wide who can transition in attack giving them numbers with possession. The revamped formation included newcomer Ana Tejada who made her Utah Royals and NWSL debut at the center of the three-man back line.

Tejada made her presence on the match early receiving a yellow card in the third minute making a tackle on Kansas City winger, delaying the Current attack.

The new formation came with growing pains. Multiple giveaways came early for the Royals, the first coming in the 9th minute as Utah goalkeeper Mandy Haught tried to escape Temwa Chawinga with some fancy footwork. Chawinga pressed Haught making a tackle, gaining possession just outside of the six taking one touch inside and firing a shot that ricocheted off the crossbar out for a goal kick.

Just a minute later the Royals were back inside their own defensive third. After battling for the ball Amandine Henry got tripped up poking the ball away from the 18. Whilst regaining her footing the midfielder deflected the ball towards the bottom corner, but the shoot veered just wide.

Utah's first scoring chance came in the 22' as rookie Ally Sentnor intercepted a ball, drove forward, and fired a shot that went wide.

Despite the chaos the Royals kept the scoreboard unchanged after two huge saves closing out the first half.

After a distribution giveaway from Haught, Chawinga took one touch beating Tejada. The malawian fired a high shot on frame as Lauren Flynn came flying in putting a head on the ball redirecting it over the end line. The second coming from another Royals' giveaway to Chawinga who sent Kate Del Fava sliding by forcing Haught to come off her line and make a big time save in a 1v1 situation.

Coming out of the half Utah changed personnel substituting Madison Pogarch in for Addisyn Merrick.

The Royals kept things level after another threatening chance came in the 56' as Chawinga received a ball over the top spinning around Del Fava and firing a low shot as Haught extended her leg making another save.

KC broke through just two minutes later playing a ball over the Royals back line heading the ball back in front of the net as Elizabeth Ball fired a shot to the bottom right corner giving the Current a 1-0 lead.

Near disaster struck for the Royals in the 72' as Haught intended to play a ball to Tejada near the edge of the 18 but the Current couldn't capitalize and put the shot wide.

Utah's newest Kiwi came on for her NWSL and Utah Royals debut in the 78' as Macey Fraser subbed on for captain Paige Monaghan.

The Royals best chance to equalize came in the 88' as new sub Michele Vasconcelos layed a ball off to Hannah Betfort who was forced to make a low angle shot by KC defender that was easily fielded by Current goalkeeper Ad Franch.

In a last ditch attempt to tie the match in the 90'+10' Utah sent the ball into the zone off a freekick with hopes of getting a head on it directing it towards the frame. Kansas City won the aerial battle clearing the ball to end the match.

Before returning home on June 8th to face off against Washington Spirit in a Pride Night celebration, three Royals will head off for international duty. Sentnor will appear for the USWNT U20 squad training camp that includes two matches against Korea Republic. Henry was selected for the French Women's National Team for their two-leg fixture against England as part of UEFA Euro 2025 Qualifiers. Fraser rounds out the trio of call ups representing the New Zealand National Team in a pair of friendlies against Japan.

Tickets for the next home match against Washington Spirit are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/

UTA 0 : 1 KC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

KC: Elizabeth Ball 58th Minute (Claire Hutton): Winning the ball in the Utah half Lo'eau LaBonta played a ball over the top of the back line to Claire Hutton who got a head on the ball redirecting the ball to Elizabth Ball who fired a shot to the bottom right corner out of the reach of Mandi Haught

LINEUPS:

Utah Royals (3-5-2): Ally Sentnor (Hannah Betfort, 78'), Brecken Mozingo (Michele Vasconcelos, 86'); Paige Monaghan (Macey Fraser, 78'), Dana Foederer (Agnes Nyberg, 86'), Zoe Burns, Amandine Henry, Addisyn Merrick (Madison Pogarch, 46'); Lauren Flynn, Ana Tejada, Kate Del Fava; Mandy Haught

Subs not used: Frankie Tagliaferri, Cameron Tucker, Emily Gray, Cristina Roque,

Kansas City Current (4-3-2-1): Temwa Chawinga; Michelle Cooper (Alexa Spaanstra, 74'), Nichelle Prince (Vanessa Dibernardo, 46'), Debinha (Bia Zaneratto, 81'), Lo'eau LaBonta, Claire Hutton (Desiree Scott, 74'); Hailie Mace, Stine Ballisager, Gabrielle Robinson (Elizabeth Ball, 26'), Izzy Rodriguez; Ad Franch

Subs not used: Ellie Wheeler, Jordan Silkowitz, Alex Pfeiffer, Claire Lavogez

Stats Summary: UTA / KC

Possession: 56% / 44%

Shots: 4 / 24

Shots on Goal: 2 / 8

Saves: 6 / 0

Corner Kicks: 1 / 7

Fouls: 13 / 12

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

UTA: Ana Tejeda (Yellow Card, 3')

KC: Alexa Spaanstra (Yellow Card, 90+7'), Hailie Mace (Yellow Card, 90+9')

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from May 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.