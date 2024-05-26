Kansas City Current Midfielder Debinha Called up for International Break
May 26, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Kansas City Current News Release
KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Current midfielder Debinha will join the Brazilian National Team for a pair of friendlies during the upcoming international break. The veteran midfielder joins the roster in place of fellow Kansas City Current teammate Bia Zaneratto. Bia, who played the final ten minutes plus stoppage time in last night's victory over the Utah Royals, will remain in Kansas City as she completes her return from a foot injury. Brazil is hosting Jamaica June 1 and June 4 in Sao Paulo in the team's final friendly matches before the 2024 Olympics.
