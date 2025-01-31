New York Sirens to Host Black History Month Unity Game on February 2

January 31, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Sirens will celebrate Black History Month on Feb. 2, 2025, when they host the Montréal Victoire at Prudential Center. The Unity Game will include a variety of activations designed to recognize the importance of Black history, while highlighting Black voices and organizations.

NEW YORK SIRENS BLACK HISTORY MONTH UNITY GAME ACTIVATIONS:

The national anthem will be performed by actor Sholanty Taylor, recognized for her work on Broadway and television. In addition to her performing career, Taylor serves as the Business Development and Partnerships Manager at Broadway's Black Theatre United, where she leads initiatives to foster inclusivity and diversity within the Broadway community.

The Sirens will honor Kim Davis, Executive Vice President of Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs at the National Hockey League (NHL), with a ceremonial puck drop. Beyond her leadership at the NHL, Davis is a dedicated advocate, contributing to organizations such as the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Campaign, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative, and the Manhattan Chapter of The Links, Incorporated.

The Sirens have invited several Black owned businesses from New Jersey and will highlight them throughout the game. Attendees can also stop by Sections 18 to 20 to learn more. These businesses include:

New Jersey Business & Industry Association (NJBIA): njbite.org

Montclair Brewery: montclairbrewery.com

The Weekend Spot: theweekendspot.com

All game ticket purchasers and season ticket members who RSVP'd are invited to join a powerful conversation with Kamal Carter and Kyle Williams of A Long Talk. Located in the Prudential Lounge from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., they will lead a conversation that is designed to provide participants with the knowledge and tools to challenge systemic racism and foster ongoing action toward racial equity.

The PWHL has partnered with artist Kezna Dalz, who designed a special Black History Month logo for the league. Kezna's artwork for the Black History Month logo carries deep symbolism, telling a powerful story of celebration, resilience, and community within the world of hockey. The PWHL Black History Month commemorative shirt features Kezna's unique artwork and is available for fans to purchase at The Official US Shop of the PWHL on thepwhl.com.

For additional information or to confirm attendance, media are asked to please contact newyorkmedia@thepwhl.com

Reminder: The deadline to apply for single-game credentials to all Sirens home games is 48-hours in advance. Any application that is sent past that timeline will not receive approval.

For additional game and ticket details, please visit newyork.thepwhl.com.

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.