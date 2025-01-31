Professional Women's Hockey League Celebrates Black History Month with League-Wide Activations

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The PWHL today announced its celebrations for Black History Month, featuring a variety of activations with all six teams, designed to highlight, celebrate and honor Black history.

Each team's celebration will include unique moments, special collaborations, and engagement with youth organizations and Black-owned businesses.

Below are dates for the PWHL's Black History Month Unity Games:

New York Sirens - Feb. 2 (vs. Montréal)

Toronto Sceptres - Feb. 11 (vs. Minnesota)

Boston Fleet - Feb. 16 (vs. Minnesota)

Minnesota Frost - Feb. 23 (vs. Toronto)

Montréal Victoire - Feb. 25 (vs. Toronto)

Ottawa Charge - Feb. 26 (vs. New York)

The PWHL has partnered with artist Kezna Dalz, who designed a special Black History Month logo for the league. Known for her bold use of color and her ability to infuse warmth and inclusivity into her designs, Kezna's artwork for the Black History Month logo carries deep symbolism, telling a powerful story of celebration, resilience, and community within the world of hockey. The PWHL Black History Month commemorative shirt features Kezna's unique artwork and is available for fans to purchase at The Official US Shop of the PWHL.

In celebration of Black History Month, the PWHL is proud to make a contribution to Black Girl Hockey Club in support of their ongoing efforts to create inclusive spaces and opportunities for Black women and girls in hockey.

The PWHL's Black History Month games and initiatives are part of the league's overarching Unity Games platform -- a series of dedicated games bringing together players, fans, and communities to celebrate, learn about, and support diverse identities and experiences. In addition to Black History Month, other season two Unity Games include Mental Health Awareness, Community Hockey Heroes, Pride, and Women's Empowerment Month.

A full overview of market-specific game activations for Black History Month will be shared as game dates approach. Visit the PWHL's Black History Month page for information.

