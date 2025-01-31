Stacey Powers Victoire to 4-3 Shootout Victory over Sceptres

January 31, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







LAVAL, QC - With a goal, two assists and a shootout marker in her first game back after missing three games due to injury, Laura Stacey led the Montréal Victoire to a 4-3 shootout win over the Toronto Sceptres at home at Place Bell on Thursday night-the team's fourth straight win. The Sceptres' dominant power play opened the scoring mid-way through the first period, as Jesse Compher tapped in a rebound off the back boards to give Toronto the lead. Mariah Keopple equalized the score six minutes later - with a primary assist from Stacey for her first point of the night - bringing energy to the Montréal crowd heading into the first intermission. Stacey earned her second primary assist of the night seven minutes into the second period, feeding a pass to Maureen Murphy to give the Victoire their first lead of the game. The Sceptres' power play struck for the second time in the game, with a goal from Hannah Miller to even the score once again heading into the third frame. Mid-way through the third period, Stacey found the back of the net for her third point of the night, giving Montréal their second lead of the game. Daryl Watts then knotted the score at three for Toronto with just three minutes left in the third to force extra time.

After a scoreless overtime period, Stacey and Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin potted Montréal's two shootout goals to secure the win for the Victoire-- Toronto rookie Julia Gosling was the only goal scorer for the Sceptres in the shootout. Elaine Chuli earned the first shootout win of her PWHL career, turning aside 37 of 40 shots in net for the Victoire through regulation and overtime, followed by another four saves on five shootout attempts. Kristen Campbell stopped 25 of 28 shots through 65 minutes of play, followed by three of five saves in the shootout for the Sceptres. Montréal now has a three-point stronghold on first place following the win, while Toronto jumps into fifth place after earning a single point in the shootout loss.

QUOTES

Montréal Head Coach Kori Cheverie on the team production coming from different players: "I thought that we really drafted well, and some of the players that we were after not only could bring high-level scoring, but also bring character, grit and depth to our lineup. In the off-season too, just in terms of free agency and who you want to bring in or who you want to invite to camp. In the first year, you're not really sure who or what you're looking at in terms of a league, and we realized pretty quickly what types of players were going to have some success in this league. I thought we did a great job last year with our team and we just wanted to continue to build on that foundation. And I thought that we did a really good job with that and, and now we're kind of reaping the rewards."

Victoire forward Laura Stacey on the night she had: "I think the feeling that we had at centre ice after the win would be my favourite moment of the night. Just the crowd--this crowd is electric. Honestly, I never felt so much love; from skating out there for warm up, seeing signs, and that feeling we had as we were all like, 'we just got five out of six points in back-to-back nights' and that's huge as a team. The [team] battles hard. So, I think it's, it's two days to be really proud of."

Toronto Head Coach Troy Ryan on the team's strong first period: "We've talked a lot about our starts in general...one of our things was knowing that they [Montréal] played last night. [They] had a tough first period but good second and third. We obviously wanted to come out pretty hard and, to be honest, I thought Emma's [Maltais] line from the start--and Renata was on that shift--right from the opening faceoff I thought we did a good job at least of dictating a bit of the pace. Obviously found a way to score that [first] goal, so you know when you're at this point and where we're at as a group, sometimes you just celebrate some of those small little wins and small successes."

Sceptres defender Renata Fast: "Obviously last year we had a little bit of a slow start too. I think it was a little bit different this year, but at the end of the day, I think we're in a position now where we were last year where there's so much confidence with our group, and despite not getting the results we want, it's pretty incredible to see how close the group has stayed together. Positive and confident, and no one is turning and going their own way, so I think that was the same last year and that's what helped us get out of it and I'm seeing a similar trend right now with our group."

NOTABLES

Montréal improves to 3-3-1-0 in games decided by one goal or a shootout, the best record in the PWHL in these games. The Sceptres have yet to win a one-goal or shootout game this season, losing all six such games they've played in so far this campaign.

Laura Stacey has now tallied three points in a single game twice in her career, and tonight's game is her first multi-point game of the season - she now has seven points (4G, 3A) through 10 games this season.

Toronto's second tally of the game was their fifth goal in a row scored on the power play - a new PWHL record-after their first of the game, and all three of their goals in their previous contest vs. Minnesota, came on the advantage. The Sceptres now hold the league's best power play, with a success rate of 26.2%, and have scored 11 goals on the advantage.

Marie-Philip Poulin now leads the PWHL in both shootout goals (3) and shootout winning goals (2).

Hannah Miller recorded a goal and an assist in the game for Toronto, for her fourth multi-point game this campaign. The Toronto forward has tallied points in three consecutive games (3G, 2A) and is tied for the lead among Sceptres players in points with 12 (7G, 5A). Her seven goals match her total from the PWHL's inaugural season (in 23 GP) and move her into sole possession of second place in the category among all PWHL skaters.

Renata Fast recorded her 11th assist of the season, tying her for the league lead in helpers alongside Frost defender Claire Thompson. She has now matched her regular season assist total from last year, which she achieved in 24 games. Fast is tied for the team lead in points alongside Miller with 12 (1G, 11A) --good for a tie for fifth in league scoring-- and leads the PWHL in power play points (1G, 7A). She extends her point streak against Montréal to four, dating back to last season, recording five assists during the streak, including four this season.

Jesse Compher scored her fifth goal of the season--she is now tied for sixth in the league, and tied for second among Sceptres players, in the category. The Sceptres forward is riding a four-game point streak for the first time in her career (2G, 3A), and now has power play goals in back-to-back games.

Daryl Watts recorded a goal and an assist for her second multi-point game of the season, extending her point streak to three (1G, 3A). With seven assists this season, the Sceptres forward sits in second among Toronto players in the category and has matched her helper tally from last season through 24 games with Ottawa.

Mariah Keopple scored her second goal of the season for the Victoire, for her first career point against Toronto. The Montréal defender now has three points on the season (2G, 1A), matching her point total from last year (3A) in 24 games played.

Sarah Nurse tallied her sixth assist of the season and now has four points in her last three games (2G, 2A). With the helper, Nurse moves into ninth place in league scoring with 11 points (5G, 6A).

Maureen Murphy scored her second goal of the season for the Victoire. Both of the Montréal forward's points this season have come against Toronto (2G), with the first coming in the Victoire's 4-3 overtime victory on Dec. 21.

Lina Ljungblom recorded her first-career PWHL assist for the Victoire. Both of the Montréal rookie's career points have come against Toronto, with her first PWHL goal coming on Dec. 21 to tie the game in the third period and force extra time - the Victoire went on to win the game 4-3 in overtime.

Emma Maltais tallied her second assist of the season for the Sceptres for her fourth point of the season (2G, 2A). Both helpers for the Sceptres forward have come against the Victoire, with the first coming on Jan. 8 in a 4-2 loss.

The Sceptres fired a season-high 14 shots on net in the first period for the second time this season. The first time came in a 4-2 win against Ottawa on Jan. 14.

Toronto extends their point streak to three games - their longest of the season. The Sceptres are 1-0-2-0 during this stretch.

Toronto is the only team in the league who has not recorded a regulation loss when scoring the game's first goal. The Sceptres are now 2-0-2-0 when hitting the score sheet first.

This is the eighth match-up all-time between Montréal and Toronto. All eight games have been played at different venues (Verdun Auditorium, Mattamy Athletic Centre, Scotiabank Arena, PPG Paints Arena, Bell Centre, Coca-Cola Coliseum, Rogers Arena, Place Bell).

Carly 'CJ' Jackson dressed for the first time this season for the Sceptres, serving as a backup to Kristen Campbell. On the other bench, Sandra Abstreiter dressed as the Victoire's backup for the third time this season.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Toronto 1 1 1 0 - 3

Montréal 1 1 1 0 - 4

1st Period-1, Toronto, Compher 5 (Miller, Fast), 11:12 (PP). 2, Montréal, Keopple 2 (Stacey, Ljungblom), 17:07. Penalties-Munroe Tor (tripping), 8:34; Dubois Mtl (interference), 9:36.

2nd Period-3, Montréal, Murphy 2 (Stacey), 6:57. 4, Toronto, Miller 7 (Maltais, Watts), 13:13 (PP). Penalties-Wilgren Mtl (tripping), 3:52; O'Neill Mtl (delay of game), 12:25; Neubauerová Tor (boarding), 15:03; Stacey Mtl (high sticking), 16:05.

3rd Period-5, Montréal, Stacey 4 10:13. 6, Toronto, Watts 3 (Nurse), 16:27. Penalties-Munroe Tor (cross checking), 2:15; O'Neill Mtl (holding), 12:17; Gosling Tor (hooking), 18:52.

1st OT Period- No Scoring.Penalties-No Penalties

Shootout - Toronto 1 (Miller NG, Nurse NG, Gosling G, Watts NG, Daniel NG), Montréal 2 (Stacey G, Poulin NG, Murphy NG, Ambrose NG, Poulin G).

Shots on Goal-Toronto 14-12-11-3-0-40. Montréal 11-6-7-4-1-29.

Power Play Opportunities-Toronto 2 / 5; Montréal 0 / 4.

Goalies-Toronto, Campbell 2-5-1-1 (28 shots-25 saves). Montréal, Chuli 3-1-0-0 (40 shots-37 saves).

Attendance: 7,242

THREE STARS

1. Laura Stacey (MTL) 1G, 2A

2. Hannah Miller (TOR) 1G, 1A

3. Elaine Chuli (MTL) 37/40 SV

STANDINGS

Montréal (7-3-1-2) - 28 PTS - 1st Place

Toronto (4-0-4-6) - 16 PTS - 5th Place

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Montréal: Sunday, February 2 at New York at 1:00 p.m. ET

Toronto: Saturday, February 1 vs. Ottawa at 2:00 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from January 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.