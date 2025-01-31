Kayla Vespa Signs 10-Day Contract

NEW YORK - The New York Sirens today announced the signing of forward Kayla Vespa to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day contract.

"We're thrilled to activate Kayla to our roster," said Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo. "She has been working extremely hard as a reserve player, and she's shown a great deal of professionalism while staying ready for the opportunity. We are confident she's ready to make an impact and contribute on the ice."

Vespa, who began the year on the team's Reserve Player list, appeared in four games in December while signed to a Standard Player Agreement (SPA) as the team managed early season injuries. The 27-year-old played 23 games for New York during the inaugural season, scoring two goals and one assist. A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Vespa spent her NCAA career at St. Lawrence University in Potsdam, NY.

