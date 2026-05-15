New York Liberty vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 14, 2026

Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Portland Fire YouTube Video







The New York Liberty defeat the Portland Fire, 100-82, on the road!

Breanna Stewart: 22 PTS (11 in the 3Q), 7 REB Pauline Astier: 20 PTS, 3 3PM, 3 REB, 2 AST Rebekah Gardner: 14 PTS, 2 3PM, 5 REB, 5 AST

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026

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