New York Liberty vs. Portland Fire: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 14, 2026
Published on May 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Portland Fire YouTube Video
The New York Liberty defeat the Portland Fire, 100-82, on the road!
Breanna Stewart: 22 PTS (11 in the 3Q), 7 REB Pauline Astier: 20 PTS, 3 3PM, 3 REB, 2 AST Rebekah Gardner: 14 PTS, 2 3PM, 5 REB, 5 AST
#WNBASeason30
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Portland Fire Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 15, 2026
- Atlanta Dream Sells out May 17 Showdown at State Farm Arena; Extends Historic Sellout Streak to 50 - Atlanta Dream
- Liberty Avenges First Loss - New York Liberty
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs DAL (5.14.26) - Minnesota Lynx
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