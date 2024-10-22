New York Liberty vs Minnesota Lynx: the Battle for the '24 WNBA Finals Crown: Games 1-5 Highlights

October 22, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty YouTube Video







From Game 1 to Game 5, it's been nothing short of legendary

Every bucket, every battle, and every moment led to this epic finish. The Liberty and Lynx gave us a Finals series for the ages, and we loved every second of it.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

