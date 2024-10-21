New York Liberty to Celebrate WNBA Championship with NYC Parade this Thursday

October 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - This Thursday, Oct. 24, the New York Liberty will celebrate its first WNBA Championship in franchise history with a ticker tape parade through New York City. The parade will tip off at 10 a.m. from Battery Park and proceed north along Broadway to City Hall, through what is known as the "Canyon of Heroes." Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at City Hall honoring the New York Liberty at noon. Additionally on Thursday, the Liberty will host a celebration with fans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn at 7 p.m.

"This Championship is not only for us and New York City - it's for all Liberty Loyals and our Brooklyn community! We are honored to celebrate at the iconic Canyon of Heroes, and also come together with our passionate fans at our home in Brooklyn," said New York Liberty CEO Keia Clarke. "The community in the borough has embraced us wholeheartedly since we began playing at Barclays Center and we want to share this moment with them."

The parade is open and free for all fans to attend, but those wishing to attend the Championship Ceremony at City Hall and the fan celebration at Barclays Center must claim tickets. Fans can visit https://liberty.wnba.com/2024champions for additional celebration details including how to claim tickets for both the City Hall and Barclays Center ceremonies.

Championship merchandise is on sale at www.nylibertystore.com and at the team's store at Barclays Center, Brooklyn Fanatics, with inventory updated daily. Brooklyn Fanatics will be open for extended hours throughout the week (Monday, Oct. 21 - Wednesday, Oct. 23: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.).

The New York Liberty won the 2024 WNBA Championship on Sunday, Oct. 20, after defeating the Minnesota Lynx, 67-62. The New York Liberty are an original franchise of the WNBA and this win marks their first-ever WNBA Championship in 28 seasons and New York City's first professional basketball championship since 1973.

