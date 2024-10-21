WNBA Statement Regarding WNBPA Opt-Out

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert released the following statement today:

"With the historic 2024 WNBA season now in the books, we look forward to working together with the players and the WNBPA on a new CBA that is fair for all and lays the foundation for growth and success for years to come."

