New York Boulders Baseball and Fidelis Care Partner to Fight Hunger in Rockland County

December 1, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - The New York Boulders and Fidelis Care, one of the team's key corporate partners since 2014, once again joined together this baseball season to help feed Rockland County's hungry. For each of the 59 home runs hit by Boulders players during 2023 home games at Clover Stadium, the Boulders Community Fund - the organization's charitable, philanthropic arm - and Fidelis Care donated $50 to the People to People food pantry, totaling $2,950. Together, the Boulders and Fidelis Care also donated 197 pounds of food to People to People through food drives held at the ballpark.

"Providing assistance to our region's hungry is one of the Boulders' most important initiatives," said Shawn Reilly, New York Boulders Team President and Founding Partner. "Together with Fidelis Care, we are proud to make these contributions to People to People, a pillar of our community."

"We are grateful to the New York Boulders for their partnership in raising nearly $3,000 and 200 pounds of food for the People to People food pantry, which serves our community's most vulnerable," said George Rodriguez, Fidelis Care Vice President, Sales and Marketing. "Addressing food insecurity is critical, and this collaboration underscores the power of community to make a positive impact. When you swing for the fences, like the Boulders did this season, great things can happen."

"All of us at People to People are so grateful to the New York Boulders and Fidelis Care for their continued commitment to helping us feed Rockland's hungry," said Diane Serratore, People to People's Chief Executive Officer. "The funds raised from so many Boulders' home runs will go a long way in fighting hunger here at home."

The Boulders established its 501(c)(3) prior to the start of their inaugural 2011 season to work jointly with the nonprofit community. Since its launch, more than $1,000,000 in nonprofit activity has occurred at Clover Stadium. The Boulders Community Fund has worked with more than 150 nonprofits since its inception.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 1, 2023

New York Boulders Baseball and Fidelis Care Partner to Fight Hunger in Rockland County - New York Boulders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.