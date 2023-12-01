The New England Chowdahheads Announce First Team Manager

December 1, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - New England Chowdahheads News Release







Brockton, Mass. - The New England Chowdahheads, Frontier League's newest addition debuting at Campanelli Stadium in spring 2024, has hired Massachusetts native Jerod Edmondson as its team manager. Edmondson previously served as head baseball coach for Saint Anselm College from 2020 through fall 2023, where his 2022 team set a record for home runs at 57, surpassing a record that had remained unbroken since the 2001 season.

Edmondson returned to the Hilltop from UMass Lowell as an Assistant Coach for the baseball program. With the River Hawks, Edmondson served as the team's hitting coach and recruiting coordinator. During his time with the River Hawks (2007-09, 2016-19), he was responsible for many aspects of the NCAA Division I program, including the scheduling and planning practices and training, team meals, scouting reports, recruiting, and fundraising.Prior to UMass Lowell, Edmondson was an assistant coach at Framingham State University from 2013 through 2015 and was promoted to Interim Head Coach in 2014. While with the Rams, Edmondson managed a roster of 25 student-athletes and was responsible for both strength and conditioning, and all recruiting duties.

"Of the nearly fifty candidates who applied to be our team manager, there were several standouts with years of various levels of professional baseball experience, but Jerod checked each and every box for us," said Nick Desrosiers, senior vice president and general manager. "We share the same on-the-field and off-the-field vision of showcasing the best baseball talent, providing a fun and entertaining experience for fans and being a cornerstone of the New England community and beyond. We couldn't have chosen a better individual to guide our team in our inaugural season."

As a professional, Edmondson competed in the Canadian-American Association from 2007 through 2014. He is tied for the league record with 166 doubles and ranks second all-time in league history with 751 hits and 445 runs scored. He also ranks third all-time with 398 runs batted in and fifth in career stolen bases with 125.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this organization on the field, and I'm devoted to building and maintaining a competitive team for years to come," said Edmondson. "Brockton is known as the city of champions, and we plan to continue the city's legacy of producing championships."

The Frontier League announced on September 21, 2023 that it chose its first team from New England to join the league. The Chowdahheads will play in the Eastern Division beginning with the upcoming 2024 season, bringing the total number of permanent members of the league to sixteen teams. The New England Chowdahheads are planning for an upcoming press conference and meet-and-greet with Edmondson in the following month at Campanelli Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from December 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.