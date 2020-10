New Track-Or-Treat Time Slots Open Thursday...Space Limited

October 21, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





Track-or-Treat was so popular that you all booked EVERY AVAILABLE POD within 90 minutes of launch! So we added 30 MORE between 8:00 and 8:50 p.m. These new sign-ups are first-come-first-serve beginning 9:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22.

To give yourself the best chance at securing one of these new time slots for your pod, bookmark the sign-up link at the bottom of this e-mail and be ready to click and register at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Attendees will not receive actual tickets to Track-or-Treat, they will only need to show their sign-up confirmation e-mail at check-in next to the Indoor Training Facility to enter at their designated time.

Track-or-Treat Event Details:

With so many families having their normal trick-or-treating plans changed this year, Hammons Field is getting a candy-filled makeover on Friday, October 30 with our first-ever Cardinals Halloween event!

Track-or-Treat will be a free, socially distanced night of trick-or-treating that will provide families in the Springfield area with a completely new outdoor Halloween experience on the award-winning field at Hammons Field.

Once inside, Track-or-Treaters will walk around the Hammons Field warning track where they'll get to collect candy from different tents and tables decorated and assembled by Cardinals partners and other Springfield companies. The Cardinals will have Halloween-themed fun and music playing on the video board and will have a photo station set up in center field.

All Track-or-Treaters will end their Track-or-Treat experience by picking out a free pumpkin from the Price Cutter Pumpkin Patch! Pumpkins available while supplies last and are courtesy of long-time Cardinals Community Partner, Price Cutter.

Time slots for pods will be organized in 10-minute increments with five reservations per time slot. Each pod reservation is allowed up to six children aged 12 and under.

To participate, families must sign up for a specific time slot for a pod of people between 4:00 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. and come dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes! Please note each pod must include at least one child 12 or under to make sure Track-Or-Treat stays about the kids in our community. A pod may have up to six children, but when signing up only the Pod Leader needs to register.

Track-or-Treat Event Safety:

All attendees aged five years and older must be masked throughout the event. All attendees will be required to sign a waiver in advance and get their temperature checked upon entry (all kids must have their waivers signed by their parents and/or legal guardians). All Springfield-Greene County Health Department COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed.

For the safety of our fans, vendors and Cardinals employees, please note that all workers will be masked, have their temperatures checked upon arrival and will wear gloves while distributing individually wrapped candy.

