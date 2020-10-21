Limited Edition Mystery Box Featuring Cody Bellinger Bobblehead on Sale Now

Who doesn't love a good mystery box? Bellinger bobblehead, hat, t-shirt & more!

The Drillers announced today the launch of their Limited Edition Mystery Box program featuring a Drillers Cody Bellinger MVP bobblehead! This Mystery Box is available exclusively online through the Drillers Team Store.

Each Mystery Box is just $75 and includes the following:

One (1) Cody Bellinger Bobblehead - Cody is donning his Drillers Go-Green uniform, holding his MVP plaque in one hand and has a silver slugger bat & gold glove in the other. This limited edition bobblehead is Commemorating his historic 2019 season! Bobblehead is presented by The M.e.t.

One (1) Drillers T-Shirt (you will select size)

One (1) Drillers Adjustable Hat

One (1) Drillers Team Card Set (random season)

Two (2) Novelty Items

All Mystery Boxes will have at least a $100 value!

