New @mls Kits Just Dropped in #FC25
April 1, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Major League Soccer Stories from April 1, 2025
- New England Revolution Academy Highlights: April 1, 2025 - New England Revolution
- Inter Miami CF Visits LAFC for Champions Cup Quarterfinals First Leg - Inter Miami CF
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC Acquire $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money from New England Revolution - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Vancouver Whitecaps FC - New England Revolution
- D.C. United Set to Host the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 at Audi Field on May 6 - D.C. United
- Chicago Fire FC Acquires Ivorian Midfielder Dje D'Avilla from UD Leiria - Chicago Fire FC
