New Mexico Powers Past Eleven with Big Second Half

August 11, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Visiting Western Conference leader New Mexico United scored three second-half goals in a 22-minute span to rally for a 3-1 road victory over the Indy Eleven at Carroll Stadium.

Indy Eleven played an impressive first half with an 8-4 advantage in shots. In the second minute of the match, a header from Romario Williams set up an chance for Augi Williams for a left-footed opportunity in the area that was saved by New Mexico keeper Alex Tambakis.

In the 23rd minute, Neidlinger struck a nice cross from the right corner to the far post to defender Aedan Stanley, but his header was just over the bar.

The Boys in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute when 18-year-old midfielder Logan Neidlinger became the youngest player in franchise history to score a goal. Neidlinger is also the first Indy Eleven player on a USL Academy contract to score. Neidlinger, born in Indianapolis, has played the full 90 minutes in all three of the team's August matches.

Defender Adrian Diz Pe started the scoring sequence with an interception at midfield. Three quick passes got the ball to midfielder Laurence Wootton, who quickly passed it to Neidlinger on the right side of the box. Neidlinger fired a shot into the top left corner. It was Wootton's second straight match with an assist.

Indy Eleven had a great chance to take increase its lead just three minutes later when Neidlinger delivered an excellent cross from outside the area on the right side to the far post to Augi Williams, who headed across to the far post, but Romario Williams was not able to finish.

In the 39th minute, forward Sebastian Guenzatti spun and passed to Stanley, who hit a cross that just eluded both Augi and Romario Williams.

Indy Eleven are in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with 35 points. Their next match is at the Las Vegas Lights FC on August 24.

Indy Eleven 1:3 New Mexico United

Sunday, August 11, 2024 - 5 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 10-8-5 (-3), 35 pts, 4th in Eastern Conference

New Mexico United: 13-6-2 (+4), 41 pts, 1st in Western Conference

Indy Eleven 1-3 New Mexico United

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Attendance: 10,013

Weather: Partly sunny, 75 degrees

Scoring Summary

IND - Logan Neidlinger (Laurence Wootton) 28'

NM - Harry Swartz 53'

NM - Sergio Rivas (Daniel Bruce) 64'

NM - Greg Hurst (Jacobo Reyes) 75'

Discipline Summary

IND - Aodhan Quinn (caution) 27'

NM - Sergio Rivas (caution) 27'

NM - Nana Houssou (caution) 27'

NM - Kalen Ryden (caution) 45+2'

IND - Adrian Diz Pe (caution) 61'

IND - Callum Chapman-Page (caution) 78'

NM - Bench (caution) 79'

NM - Greg Hurst (caution) 90+4'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, Adrian Diz Pe, Callum Chapman-Page (Josh O'Brien 80'), Benjamin Ofeimu, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn (captain) (Tyler Gibson 80'), Laurence Wootton, Sebastian Guenzatti (Elliot Collier 60'), Romario Williams (Karsen Henderlong 79'), Augi Williams (Jack Blake 60').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Ben Mines, James Musa.

New Mexico United line-up: Alex Tambakis, Chris Gloster, Kalen Ryden (captain), Talen Maples, Harry Swartz (Jacobo Reyes 71'), Zico Bailey, Nana Houssou, Abdi Mohamed, Sergio Rivas (Nicky Hernandez 84'), Daniel Bruce (Greg Hurst 71'), Mukwelle Akale (Avionne Flanagan 71').

New Mexico United Subs Not Used: Marco Micaletto, Kristopher Shakes, Will Seymore.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.